TREASURE VALLEY — 2018 IHSSCA and the USC Idaho All-State High School Soccer teams.

5A GIRLS



Player of the Year: Tara Brennan (Boise)

Coach of the Year: Donal Kaehler (Rocky Mountain)

ALL-STATE TEAM

Kasey Wardel (Rocky Mountain, goalkeeper), Bre Norris (Boise, goalkeeper), Bridget Rieken (Lake City, defender), Lully Gwin (Boise, defender), Kaitlyn Ramon (Rocky Mountain, defender), Haley Apple (Timberline, defender), Grace Pekovich (Centennial, defender), Kylee Geis (Borah, midfield), Payton Baracart (Boise, midfield), Kelsey Oyler (Rocky Mountain, midfield), Payton McBride (Borah, midfield), Chloe Teets (Lake City, midfield), Olivia Smith (Eagle, forward), Analise Brunson (Madison, forward), Erika Skindlov (Coeur d'Alene, forward), Maddy Lasher (Lake City, forward), Ava Ranson (Timberline, forward)

HONORABLE MENTION

Eryn Ducote (Lake City, defender), Mariah Albin (Boise, forward), Jordyn Dalling (Rocky Mountain, forward)

5A BOYS



Player of the Year: Kristian Quiros (Rocky Mountain, midfield)

Coach of the Year: Bill Taylor (Rocky Mountain)

ALL-STATE TEAM

Chase Miller (Capital, goalkeeper), Issac Szuch (Rocky Mountain, defender), Tate Caldara (Boise, defender), Mason Grier (Mountain View, defender), Tyler Kramer (Borah, defender), Kyle Wright (Timberline, defender), Marcello Iragi (Timberline, midfield), Carter Luthy (Boise, midfield), Spenser Messina (Lake City, midfield), Ahmed Ibrahimovic (Borah, midfield), Docker Bond (Coeur d;Alene, midfield), Carson Caldwell (Boise, forward), Dominic Ishimwe (Borah, forward), Ethan Bengtzen (Rocky Mountain, forward), Kyle Jones (Rocky Mountain, forward)

HONORABLE MENTION

Chase Norris (Lake City, goalkeeper), Ryken Dizes (Rocky Mountain, defender), Marco Vega (Mountain View, midfield), Sam Zimmer (Boise, forward)

4A GIRLS



Player of the Year: Lauren Elwer (Bishop Kelly, forward)

Coach of the Year: Meagan Lyons (Bishop Kelly)

ALL-STATE TEAM

Hattie Larson (Sandpoint, goalkeeper), Jezza Hutto (Sandpoint, defender), Yeo Yarnell (Sandpoint, defender), Paige Been (Twin Falls, defender), Evelyn Elwer (defender, Bishop Kelly), Grace Elwer (Bishop Kelly, midfield), Alexis Pond (Bishop Kelly, midfield), Olivia Holt (Century, midfield), Addison Moser (Preston, midfield), Nicole Davis (Pocatello, forward), Riley Walkington (Sandpoint, forward), Makali Nance (Jerome, forward), Sydney Cromwell (Bishop Kelly, forward)

HONORABLE MENTION

Isabella Vinsonhaler (Bishop Kelly, defender), Mya Darling (Sandpoint, defender), Kylie Larson (Preston, defender), Ellie Surmelis (Century, midfield)

4A BOYS



Player of the Year: Javi Rodriguez (Caldwell, defender)

Coach of the Year: Rocky Rhoads (Century)

ALL-STATE TEAM

Sam Ryan (Bishop Kelly, goalkeeper), Evan Yost (Century, defender), Jacob Duncan (Middleton, defender), Freddy Murillo (Caldwell, defender), Hector Tovar (Caldwell, defender), Emerson Flores (Wood River, defender), Carlos Lechuga (Caldwell, midfield), Noe Ayala (Middleton, midfield), Miguel Loera (Vallivue, midfield), Lucas Beste (Wood River, midfield), Adrian Arguello (Caldwell, forward), Antonio Rossi (Middleton, forward), Cole Roske (Century, forward), Balor Reily (Hillcrest, forward)

HONORABLE MENTION

Cadden Lohrengel (Middleton, goalkeeper), Damian Arguello (Caldwell, forward)

3A GIRLS



Co-Players of the Year: Elizabeth Lehosit (Coeur d'Alene Charter, midfield), Lily Fitzgerald (Community School, forward)

Coach of the Year: Stacy Smith (Coeur d'Alene Charter)

ALL-STATE TEAM

Karissa Willis (Timberlake, goalkeeper), Emma Bartlett (Coeur d'Alene Charter, defender), Eliza Marks (Community School, defender), Rulie DeLuna (McCall-Donnelly, midfield), Khloe Kent (McCall-Donnelly, midfield), Georgina Simpson (Timberlake, midfield), Luly Congelton (McCall-Donnelly, forward), Caeley Ryan (McCall-Donnelly, forward), Morgan Teichert (Sugar-Salem, forward), Alena Davenport (St. Maries), Keona Brown (Priest River), Shea Curran (Kellogg), Naomi Connelley (Grangeville)

HONORABLE MENTION

Nayeli Lopez (McCall-Donnelly, goalkeeper), Maia McSherry (McCall-Donnelly, midfielder), Hanna Breazer (Bonners Ferry)

3A BOYS



Player of the Year: Shea Brokaw (Community School, defender)

Coach of the Year: Richard Whitelaw (Community School)

ALL-STATE TEAM

Julian Ramirez (Fruitland, goalkeeper), Jake Livingston (Fruitland, defender), Adolfo Alvarez (American Falls, defender), Henry Cherp (Community School, defender), Erick Guillen (Payette, defender), Fletcher Stump (Community School, midfield), Cody Ruiz (Filer, midfield), Cristin Yeakley (Payette, midfield), Marcelo Palacios (American Falls, midfield), Steven Rubio (Bliss, forward), Ridley Lindstrom (Community School, forward), Cash Dart (Community School, forward), Brian Ramirez (Fruitland, forward)

HONORABLE MENTION

Max Billingsley (McCall-Donnelly, goalkeeper), Jimmy Ayllon (McCall-Donnelly, midfield), Brian Martinez (American Falls, forward), Bernard Kindall (McCall-Donnelly, forward)

