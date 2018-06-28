BOISE -- The 2017-2018 ALL-USA Idaho baseball teams feature several local players who were selected based on their athletic achievements from the spring 2018 season.

Player of the Year

After a standout junior season, Rocky Mountain pitcher Gabe Hughes was named the USA Today HSS Idaho baseball Player of the Year Thursday morning.

Hughes, the 5A SIC Player of the Year and the Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year, batted .461 and hit four home runs. He recorded 31 RBI's, scored 16 runs and had a .477 on-base percentage.

Hughes will begin his senior year in the fall. He has verbally committed to play for Gonzaga.

RELATED: Rocky Mountain's Gabe Hughes named Gatorade POY

Coach of the Year

Pete Jones' Middleton Vikings entered the 4A state tournament with a less-than-stellar 12-16 record, but it only took three consecutive victories to win the 2018 state championship.

The Vikings outscored opponents 23-3 and beat heavy favorite Minico 6-2 in the final.

This is the Vikings' second state title in three years.

FIRST TEAM

Connor Butler (senior, Bishop Kelly), Chase Cripps (senior, Post Falls), Alex Gurrero (senior, Eagle), Randon Hostert (junior, Bonneville), Kodie Kolden (senior, Lake City), Kyle Manzardo (senior, Lake City), Drake Miller (senior, Minico), Logan Petet (senior, Centennial), Jake Pfennigs (senior, Post Falls), Bryson Vaughn (junior, Skyview)

WATCH: Middleton baseball on Sunday Sports Extra

SECOND TEAM

Ethan Christensen (senior, Rocky Mountain), Tanner Clayton (senior, Rigby), Adrian Crain (senior, Nampa), Riley Harrison (junior, Mountain View), Cobe Lehman (junior, Vallivue), Chase Nett (junior, Borah), Devon Sharts (junior, Mountain View), Carson Smith (junior, Mountain View), Matt Stefanic (senior, Timberline), Hayden Woods (senior, Genesee), Loren Wright (senior, Rocky Mountain)

© 2018 KTVB