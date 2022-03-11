Hayden Hatten shines, ties program record with four receiving touchdowns as Idaho defeats EWU 48-16

Hatten has four receiving touchdowns in the first half as Idaho dominates Eastern Washington.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Eastern Washington led 3-0 after its first drive of the game, after that, it was all Idaho as the Vandals trounced EWU 48-16 at the Kibbie Dome today.

If you missed the first half today, you missed history as Idaho redshirt sophomore wide receiver Hayden Hatten had four receiving touchdowns to tie a program record for most touchdown receptions in a single game.

Roshaun Johnson added two rushing touchdowns on the day to give the Vandals all of the offense they would need.

Nolan Ulm had an 87-yard receiving touchdown and Freddie Roberson had a 75-yard receiving touchdown for Eastern in the losing effort.

Idaho moves to 6-3 on the season and will now prepare for a matchup with UC Davis next Saturday at the Kibbie Dome. Kickoff for that game is set for 4:00 PM.