Hawks unveil alternative Boise Baconators jerseys, brand

BOISE, Idaho — In partnership with Wendy's, the Boise Hawks unveiled their alternative 'Boise Baconators' 2022 co-brand Thursday.

The Hawks will wear jerseys and hats designed after the fast-food franchise's signature sandwich for five games this summer, starting with Thursday's in-state matchup with the Idaho Falls Chukars at Memorial Stadium.

When the Baconators take the diamond in Boise, they will don the traditional Hawks' orange and green color combination. The alternative jerseys include white, red and black font to represent Wendy's.

The burger-style uniforms have the Wendy's logo on the left sleeve, with the Baconators' logo on the right sleeve. The Boise Baconators' logo is the burger itself, swinging a bat with its eyes focused on an incoming ball.

Boise's alternative logo, designed in orange with cheese, bacon and two patties, also has laces on the top bun, above the character's eyes:

Wendy's franchisees and owners of 15 local Wendy's in the Boise area, Jim and Kathy Taggart, called the partnership with the Hawks a perfect match for both sides. Kathy is the daughter of Hall of Famer and Boise Hawks great Harmon Killebrew.

“We are extremely excited to get involved in our community in such a fun way. Wendy’s is a very innovative and lively brand that loves to give back to our guests and community, and I think you can certainly see that with this partnership.” Jim and Kathy said. “This unique Wendy’s partnership with such a great local organization in the Boise Hawks is a match made in heaven for us. We’ll be rooting for the Boise Baconators to win all season long!”

Fans can purchase a Boise Baconators Ticket Package for a reserved seat to each of the five Baconators games this summer. The package also includes a coupon for a free Wendy's Breakfast Baconator.

The Hawks will transform into their alternative brand on each of the following dates:

Thursday, July 14 - vs. Idaho Falls

Friday, July 22 - vs. Grand Junction

Friday, Aug. 5 - vs. Idaho Falls

Wednesday, Aug. 31 - vs. Grand Junction

Friday, Sept. 9 - vs. Missoula

If the Baconators score five runs or more in any of the five games listed above, all fans at Memorial Stadium receive a buy one, get-one free coupon for a Breakfast Baconator or Baconator. The coupon is valid the day after the game at any Boise-area Wendy's.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Wendy’s and their iconic Baconator sandwich for this alternate brand in 2022," Boise Hawks Vice President, Mike Van Hise said. "Our fans have always eaten Baconator cheeseburgers – now after this season, they can wear Baconators."

The Hawks' alternative jerseys were unveiled at the Wendy's on Chinden Boulevard in Meridian on Thursday.

Boise currently sits in fourth place in the Pioneer Baseball League's South Division standings, with a 16-28 record. Thursday's game marks the Hawks' fourth matchup with Idaho Falls in a seven-game homestand.

