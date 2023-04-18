Gonzaga men's basketball hires R-Jay Barsh as new assistant coach

Barsh was previously an assistant under Leonard Hamilton at Florida State and Leon Rice at Boise State.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga men's basketball has hired former Florida State and Boise State assistant coach R-Jay Barsh as the team's newest assistant coach.

The team had an opening following assistant coach Roger Powell's departure for the head coaching job at Valparaiso.

Barsh spent one season coaching on the Seminoles' staff under Head Coach Leonard Hamilton, but spent the previous three under former Gonzaga assistant Leon Rice at Bosie State.

During Barsh's tenure at Boise State, the Broncos established program records in wins, conference wins and consectuive wins.

Prior to those two jobs, Barsh was head coach at Southeastern University for seven seasons.

In his second season at SEU, Barsh led the Fire to the NAIA Fab Four and was named a finalist for the Don Meyer National Coach of the Year Award.

All in all Barsh has more than 15 years of coaching experience. Gonzaga athletic director Chris Standiford and head coach Mark Few announced the hire today.

In a press release, Few said, “R-Jay is another great addition to the program. He’s a real positive upbeat man of faith. He has a lot of experience all over the country and has been a head coach. He’s from the northwest, worked in the northwest, and has worked at the highest level of college basketball. He’s going to be great for our program."

