Gonzaga men’s basketball drops to No. 16 in latest poll, trails Saint Mary’s

Gonzaga men’s basketball team moved down four spots in the latest AP Poll after losing on the road to Saint Mary’s.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men’s basketball team slipped to No. 16 in the latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll.

The Zags lost on the road at Saint Mary’s in overtime on Saturday by a score of 78-70. Saint Mary’s rose three spots in the latest poll to No. 15. just ahead of Gonzaga. The loss also dropped the Zags to two games behind the Gaels in the West Coast Conference

The Bulldogs are now 19-5 overall on the season and 8-2 in conference play.

Gonzaga has two more conference games at home this week. The Zags play San Francisco on Thursday night, before facing BYU on Saturday night. The matchup with the Cougars will be the final time the teams meet on the basketball court as members of the WCC. BYU leaves the conference at the end of this season for the Big 12.

Purdue remained in the top spot in the poll, despite a loss. Houston, Alabama, and Arizona each moved up a spot and round out the top four. Texas jumped five spots into No. 5, while Tennessee dropped four spots to No. 6.

Gonzaga Women’s Basketball

The Gonzaga Women’s Basketball team dropped six spots in the latest AP Poll to No. 23. The Zags are 22-3 overall this season and 12-1 in the WCC.

This past week saw the Zags 14-game win streak snapped with a loss on the road at Santa Clara. Gonzaga did bounce back to win at San Francisco on Saturday, behind 27 points from Kaylynne Truong.

The Gonzaga women play just one game this week, but it’s a big one. Portland will visit the Kennel on Saturday in a battle for control of the WCC. Both teams are 12-1 in conference play but the Zags won in Portland last month. The Zags will also retire Courtney Vandersloot’s number before the game.

