Gonzaga ace and former Rocky Mountain High School standout Gabriel Hughes is expected to be taken on day one of the MLB Draft, which begins July 17.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga ace Gabriel Hughes is expected to be taken on day one of the MLB Draft, which begins on Sunday afternoon.

Mock drafts have Hughes being taken between the late first round and early second round.

MLB.com's Jim Callis has Hughes going 37th overall to the Cleveland Guardians with a supplemental first-round pick. There are rumors that he could go as high as 20th to the Atlanta Braves.

This comes after a season where Hughes cemented himself as a top major league prospect, hurling 98 innings for the Bulldogs with a 3.21 ERA . He was also ranked 9th in the country with 138 strikeouts.

As expected, Hughes is hoping to hear his name in the first round.

"I mean, that's where I'm hoping. You know, I just want to go to a team that likes me as a pitcher, as a player and as a person," said Hughes. "I'm hoping to go really wherever. I just want to keep playing baseball."

With the draft just a few days away, Hughes admitted he's been anxiously awaiting the big day.

"You know, I've tried to not think about it as much as possible because if I do, I think I would just get overwhelmed with what's happening this weekend," said Hughes. "I'm excited, I'm nervous, but this is what I've been working for my whole life, so I'm ready to take that next step."

Hughes isn't the only Gonzaga pitcher expected to be drafted.

Trystan Vrieling and William Kempner are also likely to hear their names called. Vrieling and Kempner are expected to go in the later rounds.

We'll have coverage of the Major League Baseball draft on KREM 2 News beginning Sunday.

