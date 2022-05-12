Vallivue alum Gabby Lemieux qualifies for 2022 U.S. Women's Open Championship

The Caldwell native and former Falcon will face off with the best in women's golf June 2 - June 5 at the Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Three-time Idaho Women’s State Amateur champion and Vallivue High School alum, Gabby Lemieux recently qualified for the 2022 U.S. Women's Open Championship.

The Caldwell native and former Falcon will face off with the best in women's golf June 2 - June 5 at the Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C.

Lemieux punched her ticket to the U.S. Open by finishing in first place during qualifying at the Chaska Town Course in Chaska, Minn. Lemieux shot one-under across two rounds, posting scores of 71 and 72.

The 25-year-old standout joined the Espon Tour in 2018. Lemieux has two top-10 finishes in her professional golf career. Both top-10 finishes came in 2021, where Lemieux made 11 cuts out of 20 events played.

The Vallivue alum posted her best finish at the Circling Raven Championship in Worley, Idaho last year, finishing in a tie for third place.

Congrats to @vallivuegolf Alum Gabby Barker Lemieux for qualifying for the 2022 US Womens Open @uswomensopen at Pine Needles lodge and golf in Southern Pines NC!! Wow! @officialvhs2 @KTVBSportsGuy @michaellycklama #thevue pic.twitter.com/1Xw9lE9tl3 — Vallivue High School Athletics (@VallivueAD) May 12, 2022

Since joining the tour in 2018, Lemieux has totaled more than $37,000 in career earnings.

Lemieux helped Vallivue capture a women's golf state championship in 2014, before attending Texas Tech University. In 2016, Lemieux earned Big 12 Conference Player of the Year honors and worked her way to the No.1-ranked college player in the country.

She is apart of the Shoshone-Paiute Tribe. According to a 2019 feature from the Nevada Indian Commission, Lemieux was the first female Native American professional golfer.

24 of the top-25 players in the world have been accepted to compete in the 2022 U.S. Women's Open Championship.

Taking a different kind of shot to celebrate qualifying for the #USWomensOpen 🥳



Congrats @gabby_lemieux! pic.twitter.com/KXYzMHxhk5 — U.S. Women's Open (USGA) (@uswomensopen) May 10, 2022

Watch more Sports: