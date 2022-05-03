Train, Midland, Billy Idol to rock 33rd Albertsons Boise Open

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m.

BOISE, Idaho — The Albertsons Boise Open is set to return for its 33rd year this summer, bringing golf, charity fundraising and musical performances together.

Organizers announced Tuesday that classic rocker Billy Idol, chart-topping country group Midland and Grammy-winning band Train will take the stage during the August 18 – 21 event at Hillcrest Country Club.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 3 at 10 a.m. Concert admission is included in the price of daily tickets and four-day passes.

“We are very excited to bring in three amazing bands to perform for our fans this year,” said Jeff Sanders, CEO of Jeff Sanders Entertainment, the company that promotes and operates the event. “Thanks to the tremendous support of Albertsons, Chevron, over 100 major sponsors and 800 loyal Boise volunteers, we are able to host an incredibly fan friendly and affordable event here in Boise while raising millions of dollars for charities.”

The musical performances, presented by Chevron, will be held at Hillcrest on the 18th fairway and are set to begin immediately after golfing ends.

Last year's Albertsons Boise Open raised $2.9 million for charity. It will be the first of three Korn Ferry Tour Finals events and will include 75 PGA TOUR players and the top 75 Korn Ferry Tour players.

