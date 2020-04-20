Albertsons Boise Open still expected to go on as planned in August, despite the coronavirus pandemic

"Our team is absolutely planning and preparing to have another great Albertsons Boise Open in four months."

BOISE, Idaho — It has been a month since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the sports world.

Just days ago, the PGA Tour announced that it would be resuming its season on June 8 for the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas. The first four events will be held without fans in attendance.

The Albertsons Boise Open, the PGA's sole stop to the Gem State, is just four months away and the tournament's promoter, Jeff Sanders, said they are still anticipating the Boise Open to go on as planned.

"We're planning on having the 31st annual Albertsons Boise Open as business as usual," Sanders said. "We're planning on that. We're very positive, as you know, and we're hopeful that in four months from now, literally four months from now, the Albertsons Boise Open will be played at Hillcrest Country Club and we're planning on the 31st year being exactly like the 30th year, where we have a concert on Saturday night at Hillcrest with a great artist, that people are gonna love, and we have a tournament with fans and we have a tournament with a pro-am. That's what we're planning for."

The Boise Open's inception was in 1990, and now in its 31st season, the tournament has raised over $25 million for local charities. All proceeds from ticket sales go towards dozens of local non-profits, many of whom set their annual budgets with funding from the Boise Open penciled in.

Obviously this is still a fluid situation. Other local events and sports will continue to be making decisions on what to do with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, beginning with the Boise Hawks' season set to begin soon.

If the coronavirus pandemic does force Sanders and the PGA Tour to change their plans for a resumed season, Sanders said they'll be able to adjust.

But for Sanders, optimism is in the air and on the fairways for the Albertsons Boise Open to start on August 13 for its 31st tournament.

"Our team is absolutely planning and preparing to have another great Albertsons Boise Open in four months."

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus