Albertsons Boise Open donates tour-record $3 million to charity

The Boise Open's $3 million charitable donation sets a new record across 33 years of the Korn Ferry Tour, the PGA's developmental tour.

BOISE, Idaho — On the eve of the City of Trees' annual golf tournament, the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron announced it raised a record-breaking $3 million for charity.

The $3 million donation sets a new record in the 33-year history of the Korn Ferry Tour, the PGA's developmental tour.

75 PGA TOUR players and 75 Korn Ferry Tour players compete in the developmental program's three finals, which begins with the Boise Open. The 150 golfers will compete for a total purse of $1 million. The winner's share is $180,000.

The charitable donation was announced Tuesday at The Hershey Company Pro-Am Dinner, with executives from Albertsons and Chevron and the Boise Open's 150 sponsors in attendance.

Across 33 years of the Boise Open, the tournament has donated a total of nearly $33 million to charity. 2022's $3 million raised is the most in the event's history.

The 33rd Annual Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron gets underway Thursday at Hillcrest Country Club. The four-day tournament includes post-golf concerts on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, headlined by Midland, Billy Idol and Train, respectively.

Each concert begins immediately following play on the course, with performances rocking on the 18th fairway. Those who purchase Boise Open daily tickets and four-day passes get free admission to the performances.

“Thanks to the amazing support of Albertsons, Chevron, our treasured sponsors, the great fans of Boise and our 800 hard-working volunteers, we are thrilled to announce this record contribution to deserving charities,” CEO of Jeff Sanders Entertainment, Jeff Sanders said. “Setting the charity record was a great way to kick off the week and we have a lot of fun ahead showcasing PGA TOUR golf by day and sold-out concerts each night starting on Thursday.”

In an Aug. 14 interview with KTVB's Doug Petcash, Sanders explained the impressive growth of the Boise Open's golf quality and charitable efforts.

"In 1990, the Ben Hogan Boise Open presented by Albertsons [prize money] was $100,000," Sanders said. "First place was 18%, so $18,000, and we gave $25,000 to charity and thought we hit a grand slam home run."

Fast forward to 2022 and the Hillcrest tournament is now breaking Korn Ferry Tour records, while giving Boise residents the opportunity to watch the next generation of standout PGA golfers.

Scottie Scheffler -- the world's top-ranked player and the 2022 Masters Champion -- competed in the 2019 Boise Open. Scheffler is one of 36 players to win a tournament on this year's PGA TOUR after teeing off at Hillcrest Country Club in recent years.

For more information on the 33rd Annual Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron, click here.

