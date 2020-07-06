Former Vallivue basketball star Amoro Lado transfers to College of Southern Idaho

By transferring to CSI, Lado reunites with his former high school head coach Ryan Lundgren, who is now as assistant coach at CSI.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Following a year away from the Gem State, the 2019 4A State Player of the Year is returning home to resume his collegiate basketball career.

Former Vallivue High standout Amoro Lado has officially joined the College of Southern Idaho men's program after spending his freshman season at Chipola Junior College in Florida.

Lado appeared in just ten of 28 games and averaged 2.9 points for Indians last season.

By transferring to CSI, Lado reunites with his former high school head coach Ryan Lundgren, who is now an assistant coach at CSI.

"We're really excited to have Amoro out here at CSI for his sophomore year," Lundgren told KTVB. "The experience that he gained his freshman year at Chipola College, which is another one of the nation's top JUCOs, we feel that that experience will pay off, not only on the court but also off the court in his ability to lead and mentor some of our younger guys."

Lado led Vallivue to the 4A State Tournament in three of his four seasons on varsity. As a senior, he averaged 24.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while shooting 40.0% from three.

"Amoro is a versatile combo guard who impacts the game on both ends of the floor," said CSI Head Coach Jeff Reinert this week. "He shoots the ball well from three and is also able to use his strong frame to get to the rim and finish. As a bigger guard, he will be able to rebound and defend, which are areas we want to improve from last year."

CSI has been a perennial power in the Scenic West Athletic Conference, however, the Golden Eagles failed to reach the 20-win plateau for the first time in over a decade last season.