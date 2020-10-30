Famous Idaho Potato Bowl set for December 22

The Boise game is among 37 bowl games on the college football schedule that was released Friday morning.

BOISE, Idaho — If they keep up their winning ways, the Boise State Broncos will likely play in a bowl game a couple of months from now.



A few bowl games won't happen this year because of coronavirus concerns, but 37 games are on the college football bowl schedule, which was released Friday morning.



The 24th Famous Idaho Potato Bowl is set for 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 22 at Albertsons Stadium. It will be televised on ESPN.



“We are excited to be able to host our game and put on an unforgettable event for two teams who will have been through a lot to reach Bowl Season,” said Kevin McDonald, Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Executive Director. “Like everything else this year, our game will likely look different than it has in the past. But we can all be proud that one of Boise’s signature events continues and more champions will be crowned on The Blue.”

Decisions regarding fan attendance and capacities in the stands and parking lots will be made in accordance with state, county and local guidelines.

The first bowl game will be the Tropical Smoothie Frisco Bowl played on Dec. 19.



The college football playoffs begin on New Year's Day with the Rose Bowl and the Sugar Bowl hosting the semi-final games.



The bowl season will wrap up with the National Championship Game on Ian. 11.

Watch more Sports:

See all of our sports coverage in our YouTube playlist: