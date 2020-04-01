BOISE, Idaho — Nathan Rourke accounted for 241 yards of offense and ran for a touchdown to help Ohio beat Nevada 30-21 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
Ohio finished 7-6, rebounding from a 1-3 start for its fifth straight winning season under coach Frank Solich.
The 75-year-old former Nebraska coach received a two-year contract extension this week.
Nevada also finished 7-6.
The Wolfpack fired defensive coordinator Jeff Casteel and two other defensive position coaches at the end of the regular season and were missing three key defensive starters suspended for fighting in a loss to rival UNLV.
