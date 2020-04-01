BOISE, Idaho — Nathan Rourke accounted for 241 yards of offense and ran for a touchdown to help Ohio beat Nevada 30-21 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Ohio finished 7-6, rebounding from a 1-3 start for its fifth straight winning season under coach Frank Solich.

The 75-year-old former Nebraska coach received a two-year contract extension this week.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio Bobcats vs. Nevada Wolfpacks Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke, right, runs with the ball as Nevada defensive back EJ Muhammad (4) closes in for a tackle-attempt in the first half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game Friday Jan. 3, 2020, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner) Ohio linebacker Dylan Conner (35) attempts to tackle Nevada wide receiver Melquan Stovall (1) in the first half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner) Nevada quarterback Carson Strong (12) moves up in the pocket looking downfield against Ohio in the first half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl an NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner) Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke (12) breaks away from the Nevada defense for a 35-yard touchdown run during the first half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner) Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke (12) runs out of bounds with the ball as Nevada defensive back JoJuan Claiborne (33) closes in during the first half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner) Ohio running back O'Shaan Allison, center, runs with the ball as Nevada defensive back Christian Swint (38) reaches across his face guard and Nevada defensive backs Jordan Lee, left, and EJ Muhammad, right, close in for the tackle in the first half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner) Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke (12) arrives in the end zone on a 35-yard touchdown run against Nevada in the first half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner) Ohio running back De'Montre Tuggle (24) runs the ball against Nevade in the first half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Nevada also finished 7-6.

The Wolfpack fired defensive coordinator Jeff Casteel and two other defensive position coaches at the end of the regular season and were missing three key defensive starters suspended for fighting in a loss to rival UNLV.

