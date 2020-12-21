Tulane, Nevada set to clash in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

The bowl game will be played at Albertsons Stadium in Boise on Tuesday, Dec. 22. Kick off is set for 1:30 p.m.

BOISE, Idaho — Tulane will try and win a bowl game for the third straight season when the Green Wave face Nevada in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday.

The Green Wave won four of their final five regular-season games to finish with a winning record and now seek another bowl win after victories in 2018 and 2019.

Nevada lost two of its final three games of the regular season, including a loss to San Jose State that cost the Wolf Pack a shot at the Mountain West championship game.

The Wolf Pack are in a bowl for the third straight season.