Ezra Cleveland signs 4-year deal with Minnesota Vikings

The former Bronco star signed his first professional contract on Wednesday.

MINNEAPOLIS — Almost three months after the Minnesota Vikings drafted former Boise State left tackle Ezra Cleveland, the 2020 second round pick finally got the chance to sign his first professional contract on Wednesday.

The contract is worth $5,537,216 over four years and includes a $1,587,064 million signing bonus, according to a source. The value of deal, which has $3,058,076 in guarantees, is fairly standard for someone selected where Cleveland was taken.

Wednesday is also report date for NFL rookies to arrive for training camp.

Cleveland was a three-year starter and two-time All-Mountain West First Team representative while at Boise State.

Back in December he announced his decision to forego his senior season of college and enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

Cleveland ended up getting selected in the second round at No. 58 overall. In doing so he became the third highest drafted offensive line in school history, trailing only Ryan Clady (No. 12 in 2008) and Daryn Colledge (No. 47 in 2006).