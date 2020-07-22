x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

sports

Ezra Cleveland signs 4-year deal with Minnesota Vikings

The former Bronco star signed his first professional contract on Wednesday.
Credit: David Zalubowski/AP Images
Boise State’s Ezra Cleveland in the first half of an NCAA game Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colo. Boise State won 31-24.

MINNEAPOLIS — Almost three months after the Minnesota Vikings drafted former Boise State left tackle Ezra Cleveland, the 2020 second round pick finally got the chance to sign his first professional contract on Wednesday.

The contract is worth $5,537,216 over four years and includes a $1,587,064 million signing bonus, according to a source. The value of deal, which has $3,058,076 in guarantees, is fairly standard for someone selected where Cleveland was taken.

Wednesday is also report date for NFL rookies to arrive for training camp.

Cleveland was a three-year starter and two-time All-Mountain West First Team representative while at Boise State.

Back in December he announced his decision to forego his senior season of college and enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

Cleveland ended up getting selected in the second round at No. 58 overall. In doing so he became the third highest drafted offensive line in school history, trailing only Ryan Clady (No. 12 in 2008) and Daryn Colledge (No. 47 in 2006).

After wearing No. 76 in college, Cleveland will make the switch to No. 72 with the Vikings.

RELATED: Boise State football: College Football Hall of Fame nuggets

RELATED: Boise State football: Cleveland high on the Vikings’ list

RELATED: Boise State tackle Ezra Cleveland drafted 58th overall by the Minnesota Vikings