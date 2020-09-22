Emmett HS head football coach issues apology for receiving, not reporting Weiser playbook

The school has also paid a $750 fine and issued a letter of apology, according to principal Wade Carter.

EMMETT, Idaho — Emmett High School head football coach Rich Hargitt issued an apology for not reporting that hand-drawn plays from Weiser High School's playbook were texted to him in July.

The school has also paid a $750 fine and issued a letter of apology "accepting full responsibility for the error in judgement made by our head football coach and members of our football staff", according to principal Wade Carter.

The hand-drawn plays were found on the EHS practice field on September 4, before the teams played their game.

"We accept full responsibility and accept the punishment handed down from the District 3 Board of Control. After conducting an internal investigation and meeting with our head coach, it was clear he was remorseful and realized the gravity of the error. We feel confident nothing like this will ever happen again," the letter stated.

The apology letter was sent to Weiser High School today.

"Once our athletic director, Gavin Watson, and myself learned of the situation, we conducted an internal investigation and reported it to the Board of Control for District 3, which oversees incidents that occur in District 3 of the Idaho High School Activities Association," Carter said.

Watson recently sent an email to all athletic directors in the 4A Southern Idaho conference explaining what had happened.

Because it is a personnel matter, Carter and Watson would not disclose if Hargitt was disciplined. They said it has been dealth with internally.

Watch more High School Sports: