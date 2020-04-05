Don Shula, legendary NFL head coach and Cleveland native, dead at 90

Legendary NFL head coach Don Shula died on Monday morning at the age of 90.

Don Shula, the NFL's all-time winningest head coach and the head coach of the undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins, died on Monday morning at the age of 90.

Born in Grand River, Ohio, Shula grew up in Painesville and attended Harvey High School, before spending his college career at John Carroll University, where he played defensive back and running back. In 1951, he was selected in the ninth round of the NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns, who he spent two seasons with before playing for the Baltimore Colts and Baltimore Ravens. In 73 career games, he posted 21 interceptions, including four in his rookie season as a member of the Browns.

While Shula enjoyed a seven-year playing career, it was the sidelines where he built the bulk of his legacy, amassing the most wins in NFL history with 347 (328 in the regular season) and winning two Super Bowls as the head coach of the Dolphins (1972, 1973). With a 14-0 record through the regular season and playoffs, the 1972 Dolphins remain the only team to win a Super Bowl with an undefeated record.