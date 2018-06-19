BOISE -- Boise State head football coach Bryan Harsin sent the recruiting "bat signal" Tuesday morning.

That bat signal was for Idaho's own Keegan Duncan, the soon-to-be senior running back from Declo High School.

Excited to announce that I have committed to Boise State University! I would like to thank everyone who has gotten me to this point! Also big shoutout to my boy @KELLY_BSU #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/9l8JFCXOGG — Keegan Duncan (@keeganduncan2) June 19, 2018

The 2017 USA Today All-USA Idaho football offensive player of the year, Duncan rushed for 2,843 yards and 29 touchdowns and led the Hornets (13-0), who won the 2017 2A state football championship.

RELATED: 2017 All-USA Idaho football teams announced

He finished the season with 3,795 all-purpose yards and 42 touchdowns.

© 2018 KTVB