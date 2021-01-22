Davis Koetter enrolls at Boise State, will walk-on football team

Koetter scored 10 touchdowns on 42 career catches at Portland State.

BOISE -- A member of the Koetter family is now officially a member of the Boise State football program.

Davis Koetter, the son of former Broncos head coach Dirk Koetter, has enrolled at Boise State and will walk-on to the football team, a source tells KTVB.

Koetter initially enrolled at Portland State out of high school. As a redshirt freshman in 2018, he transitioned from quarterback to wide receiver and also saw time as a holder on special teams. He appeared in 10 games and finished the season with four catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

The following fall is when Koetter emerged as one of Portland State's best offensive weapons. He was second on the team in both catches (38) and receiving yards (626) and recorded a team-high eight touchdown grabs.

NCAA rules would suggest that Koetter has multiple years of eligibility remaining. He's currently considered a redshirt junior, however, the Big Sky did not play football this past fall, opting to delay their season to the spring due to COVID-19 related concerns.

Koetter has played on The Blue before. He caught one pass for 20 yards in the Vikings, 45-10, loss at Albertson Stadium on Dec. 14, 2019.

Dirk Koetter, 61, recently announced that he is retiring after 39 seasons as a football coach. Koetter was the head coach at Boise State from 1998-2000. He then left to be the head coach at Arizona State, and after six seasons in Tempe, he moved on to the NFL. Koetter spent time with the Jaguars (2007-11), Buccaneers (2015-18) and had two stints with the Falcons (2012-14, 2019-20).

Koetter shared the news of his retirement on his Facebook page. He also mentioned that he will be relocating to Boise and McCall with his wife, Kim.

"We will get to see fall in McCall for the first time," Koetter wrote. "We will be big fans of Boise State, Idaho State, the Highland Rams, and all of the individual coaches we have crossed paths with throughout the country."