BOISE — Professional athletes from around the world geared up and descended on Boise Friday.

Cyclists, including some of our very own Idahoans, hopped on their bikes and hit the pavement for the inaugural Chrono Kristin Armstrong National Time Trial Championship.

“I wanted to give back to the sport in some way,” said Armstrong, Boise's three-time Olympic gold medalist.

The event is a race against the clock and the same event Armstrong competed in at the Olympic games.

“About 36 hours ago, I took a deep breath and was like 'wow it's happening, it's all coming together,’” Armstrong said.

The women's competition kicked off Friday morning in Star and ended at Firebird Raceway.

The men’s race happened a few hours later.

"It's all about the community connection and inspiring young generations to come out and they can ride bikes too,” Armstrong said.

The Chrono Kristin Armstrong Time Trial Championship is the only timed trial that's internationally sanctioned in the United States.

