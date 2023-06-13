'Extremely humbling': Yotes' RB Caden Cobb donates bone marrow to help stranger in need

College of Idaho running back and kick returner Caden Cobb recently traveled to Washington D.C. for a procedure to help a patient in need through Be The Match.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The College of Idaho is one of more than 250 colleges who partner with Be The Match, a program that seeks out potential bone marrow or blood stem cell donors to those in need.

The Yotes hold an annual drive and back in 2022, 390 students swabbed their cheeks to see if they would end up a potential match. Caden Cobb, a fourth-year junior running back and kick returner for the purple and gold, ended up as a match.

Not only was Cobb a match, he was the 1,000th donor as part of the 'Get in the Game. Save a Life' campaign through Be The Match.

Cobb recently flew out to Washington D.C. and underwent the procedure to help out a patient and stranger in need. Upon returning to Caldwell, he explained what the experience meant to him.

"Being able to take someone's life into your hands basically is an extremely humbling, and quite frankly, reverent experience," Cobb said. "I learned a lot about myself but also what it means to give of what you have, including health. Just a very unique and special experience."

Be The Match partners with the Andy Talley Bone Marrow Foundation to get coaches and student-athletes involved in the potentially life-saving program. According to Be The Match, former NFL and Rutgers standouts Devin McCourty and Jason McCourty gave Cobb a shoutout for his admirable act.

"Just makes it real. It's really, really exciting, fun and shows the power of good people in the youth, and the good organization that we have," Yotes head coach Mike Moroski said. "Caden Cobb saved a life in all likelihood. It's just a priceless message for our young people that what you do really, really matters."

