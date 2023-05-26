C of I's Sage Martin wins NAIA national title in 3,000m steeplechase

The Meridian native is the second Yote athlete to ever win a NAIA national title in the steeplechase. Martin crossed the line with a time of 10:17.90.

BOISE, Idaho — The College of Idaho has another national champion.

Friday morning, Yote junior and Meridian native Sage Martin won the title in the women's 3,000m steeplechase with a time of 10:17.90 at the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Martin's performance marks the second steeplechase national championship win in College of Idaho history, and the seventh individual track and field national champion overall.

Sora Klopfenstein won the previous 3,000m steeplechase national title in 2003. The last Yote to claim the national throne was Catylynn Duff, who won the weight throw in 2022.

The Rocky Mountain High School graduate also collected her fifth All-American honor this weekend. In her two previous appearances at the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Martin finished in third place in 2022 and in eighth place in 2021 in the 3,000m steeplechase.

NATIONAL CHAMPION! Sage Martin wins the national title in the 3000m steeplechase in a time of 10:17.90. pic.twitter.com/Pto0Qg7qxz — College of Idaho Athletics (@CoyoteAthletics) May 26, 2023

"It's hard to even put into words how crossing that finish line felt. Winning the steeple in outdoor has been my No. 1 goal and what I've been working for basically since last year at nationals in Gulf Shores," Martin said. "It was such an awesome feeling getting to toe the line with Larissa for her last race and just knowing the support we had from each other as well as our coaches, teammates and friends and family members that were there."

Larissa Mauer, mentioned by Martin above, also earned an All-American honor with the national champion following Friday's 3,000m steeple. Mauer finished in seventh place with a time of 10:54.81.

To read more on College of Idaho track and field's performance at the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, click here. The Yotes finished with six All-Americans.

