No. 11 College of Idaho improves to 5-0 with win over No. 24 Carroll

The No. 11 Yotes traveled to Montana to pick up a big Frontier Conference win Saturday, defeating the No. 24 Carroll College Fighting Saints 31-20.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — The NAIA's No. 11 ranked College of Idaho Yotes remained undefeated Saturday with a big 31-20 win in Helena, Mont., over the No. 24 Carroll College Fighting Saints.

Junior and Las Vegas native Jon Schofield broke the 0-0 tie late in the first quarter, taking a snap into the end zone from two yards out to put the Yotes up 7-0. The 5-11, 195-pound Schofield is listed as a wide receiver, but looked more like a running back Saturday.

College of Idaho was without quarterback Andy Peters against the Fighting Saints, but Ryan Hibbs was ready to be the next man up.

Trailing Carroll 13-7 in the third quarter, Hibbs responded with a big-time connection to redshirt sophomore Brock Richardson. The 68-yard hookup put the Yotes ahead 14-13 with just over 11 minutes to play in the third frame.

Later in the third quarter, Nampa native and junior Allamar Alexander continued what has been an incredible season thus far. The Yote running back barreled right through a Carroll safety one-on-one in the open field and ran for a 22-yard score to stretch the College of Idaho lead.

Alexander ran the rock 23 times Saturday, finishing with 121 yards and a touchdown. In last week's win over Eastern Oregon, the former Columbia Wildcat tallied 145 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries.

Freshman Spencer Fiske drilled a 23-yard field goal to start the fourth quarter Saturday, moving the Yotes ahead of the Fighting Saints 24-13.

Things would get out of hand from there. With 11 minutes left in the Frontier Conference contest, Schofield took another direct snap into the end zone, this time from 11 yards out to extend the Yotes' lead to 31-13.

The College of Idaho defense tallied 15 tackles for loss in the win Saturday, including three by Keegan McCoy.

The Yotes return to Simplot Stadium next week for homecoming against Montana Tech. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.

Watch more Sports: