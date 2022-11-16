College of Idaho women's soccer raising money for trip to nationals in Florida

College of Idaho earned a spot in the NAIA National Championship in West Palm Beach, Fla. The Yotes are working to raise money for travel costs, hotels and meals.

BOISE, Idaho — Several local collegiate soccer teams are already – or will soon be – competing in their respective national tournaments, and one needs the public's help to get there.

The College of Idaho women's soccer team earned a spot to play in the NAIA National Championship in West Palm Beach, Florida. The Yotes have compiled a 15-3-2 record, including a 9-1-2 record in Cascade Conference play.

Ahead of Thursday's game against Truett McConnell, College of Idaho is working to raise $20,000 to help pay for travel costs, hotels and meals for its trip.

"Your contribution, of any size, will help with the rising cost of travel for our team," the C of I campaign said. "Thank you for your support!"

The link to donate to the Yotes women's soccer program is available here.

College of Idaho is the No. 3 seed in the 'West Palm Beach Bracket,' facing No. 2 Truett McConnell Thursday at 9 a.m. MT.

The winner of the game will face the winner of No. 1 Keiser vs. No. 4 Westcliff Saturday at 9 a.m. MT.

40 teams qualified for the NAIA Women's Soccer National Championship First and Second Rounds. The teams are spread across 10 locations, with the winner of each bracket advancing to the final bracket in Orange Beach, Alabama, beginning Nov. 29.

For more information and to make a donation, click here.

