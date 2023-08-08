Yotes women's soccer picked to win Cascade Conference title

CALDWELL, Idaho — Coming off a record-breaking season, the College of Idaho women's soccer team was selected to win the Cascade Collegiate Conference this season.
The Yotes earned 10 out of 13 first-place votes from coaches within the league. Southern Oregon, Eastern Oregon and Northwest University were the only other programs to receive a No. 1 vote. C of I totaled 162 points, followed by second-place Southern Oregon with 143 points.
Last season, the team won 16 games, the most in program history, going 16-4-2. C of I earned its third-straight trip to the NAIA National Championships.
This year, the team returns a majority of its roster, including 17 former Treasure Valley prep standouts. That includes goalkeeper Hannah McFadden, who, on average, allowed less than one goal per game last season.
The Yotes open their season with an exhibition game against Boise State on Friday night.
- at Boise State (exhibition) - August 11
- vs. Walla Walla Community College (Scrimmage) - August 12
- vs. Everett Community College (Scrimmage) - August 19
- va. Spokane Community College (Scrimmage) - August 19
- vs. Jessup - August 24
- vs. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University - August 26
- at Cumberland - September 2
- at Shawnee State - September 4
- vs. Hope International - September 7
- vs. Pacific University - September 10
- at Evergreen State College - September 15
- at Northwest University - September 16
- vs. Rocky Mountain College - September 24
- vs. Southern Oregon University- September 29
- vs. Oregon Tech University- September 30
- at University of Providence - October 6
- at Carroll College - October 7
- vs. Eastern Oregon University - October 13
- vs. Corban University - Pctpber 20
- vs. Bushnell Univerity - October 21
- at Multnomah University - October 27
- at Warner Pacific - October 28
Watch more Sports:
See KTVB sports coverage in our YouTube playlist:
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:
Download the KTVB News Mobile App
Apple iOS: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel
Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.
Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.