Yotes women's soccer picked to win Cascade Conference title

After a record-setting season, the Yotes are the favorites to win their conference in 2023.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Coming off a record-breaking season, the College of Idaho women's soccer team was selected to win the Cascade Collegiate Conference this season.

The Yotes earned 10 out of 13 first-place votes from coaches within the league. Southern Oregon, Eastern Oregon and Northwest University were the only other programs to receive a No. 1 vote. C of I totaled 162 points, followed by second-place Southern Oregon with 143 points.

Last season, the team won 16 games, the most in program history, going 16-4-2. C of I earned its third-straight trip to the NAIA National Championships.

This year, the team returns a majority of its roster, including 17 former Treasure Valley prep standouts. That includes goalkeeper Hannah McFadden, who, on average, allowed less than one goal per game last season.

The Yotes open their season with an exhibition game against Boise State on Friday night.

at Boise State (exhibition) - August 11

vs. Walla Walla Community College (Scrimmage) - August 12

vs. Everett Community College (Scrimmage) - August 19

va. Spokane Community College (Scrimmage) - August 19

vs. Jessup - August 24

vs. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University - August 26

at Cumberland - September 2

at Shawnee State - September 4

vs. Hope International - September 7

vs. Pacific University - September 10

at Evergreen State College - September 15

at Northwest University - September 16

vs. Rocky Mountain College - September 24

vs. Southern Oregon University- September 29

vs. Oregon Tech University- September 30

at University of Providence - October 6

at Carroll College - October 7

vs. Eastern Oregon University - October 13

vs. Corban University - Pctpber 20

vs. Bushnell Univerity - October 21

at Multnomah University - October 27

at Warner Pacific - October 28

