Yotes 'put on for Idaho' with NAIA National Championship run

Eight players on C of I's championship squad played prep basketball in the Gem State. NAIA Coach of the Year Colby Blaine also graduated from Boise High School.

CALDWELL, Idaho — On Saturday, the College of Idaho men's basketball team completed a historic run, winning its 36th consecutive game to claim the NAIA National Championship in a 73-71 thriller over Indiana Tech.

Not only was this year's Yote squad a powerhouse, but it was also homegrown. Eight players on the C of I roster played prep basketball in the Gem State, and five of them played in Saturday's title bout.

As the celebration continues in Caldwell, its worth noting 40 of the Yotes' 73 points against the Warriors came from Idaho natives, including a team-high 15 points from Fruitland High School graduate Jake O'Neil.

After spending one year as a redshirt with the Boise State men's golf program, O'Neil joined head coach Colby Blaine's squad in Caldwell, as well as the Yotes' golf team. The sophomore guard was named to the All-Cascade Collegiate Conference Team this year, along with Middleton native Tyler Robinett.

Following Saturday's big win, O'Neil said the Yotes proved Idahoans can run with the best of them on the hardwood.

"I mean, obviously it's a big deal to be able to come down to this tournament and put on for Idaho," O'Neil said. "We're pretty confident that, even though Idaho is a small state or whatever, we're still confident we can hoop with the best players in the entire country and we showed that this tournament."

Not only is Caldwell showing out for Idaho, but success is being common for multiple programs in the Gem State. The College of Southern Idaho Golden Eagles begin their journey for a fourth national championship on Tuesday, and Boise State played in its second consecutive NCAA Tournament last week.

"Idaho basketball is on the rise right now," Robinett said. "We have teams going to the national tournament in all kinds of levels, we got players going to Power 5 schools. We just wanted to put on and showcase that we can be the best, really."

Robinett earned a spot on the All-Tournament Team for the NAIA National Championship on Saturday, along with Charles Elzie and Samaje Morgan. Elzie was also named Chuck Taylor Most Valuable Player for the tournament and CCC Defensive Player of the Year following the 2022-2023 regular season.

Additionally, the Yotes' leader is a graduate of Boise High School and has been making an impact on the local hoops scene for years. Blaine told KTVB winning with homegrown players makes the championship even sweeter.

"I knew I wanted to be a college basketball coach in the seventh grade as an Idaho kid. So, to be able to coach in my own state and be able to coach guys from the same neighborhoods I grew up in – and a lot of these guys I've watched since they were 12, 13, 14 years old – it really does mean the world to me. But, let me tell you this, Idaho has always had talent. It's about learning how to use that talent, and I think we have a staff now and a college who really understands how to bring this talent in and utilize it. It's pretty cool to play at the College of Idaho with a bunch of Idaho guys."

Blaine was also recognized as the NAIA Men's Basketball Coach of the Year on Saturday, adding to his impressive resume with the College of Idaho.

On Wednesday, fans are invited to celebrate with the Yotes and see the red banner at a 'Night of Champions' at the J.A. Albertson Activities Center. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the celebratory event kicking off at 7:30 p.m. A meet and greet with players and coaches is set for 8 p.m.

