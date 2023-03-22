Yotes honoring title team with 'Night of Champions' event Wednesday

The community is invited to celebrate with College of Idaho's national title team Wednesday at the J.A. Albertson Activities Center. Doors open at 7 p.m.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Following the College of Idaho men's basketball team's historic NAIA National Championship run, the celebration and good news continues to roll in Caldwell. On Wednesday night, the team will be honored with a 'Night of Champions' event.

The Yote community is invited to see the big red banner and congratulate this year's squad at the J.A. Albertson Activities Center, where C of I was a perfect 20-0 this season.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Wednesday, with the event kicking off at 7:30 p.m. According to College of Idaho, dignitaries, student-athletes and head coach Colby Blaine will speak during the Night of Champions. A meet and greet is set for 8 p.m. with members of the team and staff.

The Yotes finished this season on a 36-game winning streak and claimed their first national title since 1996. C of I defeated Indiana Tech 73-71 in an electric contest in Kansas City on Saturday night.

Since claiming the throne, Yote players and Blaine have been recognized for their unforgettable performance this year. On Tuesday, sophomore guard Drew Wyman was named NAIA Second Team All-American. The Montana native averaged 11.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Additionally, Blaine was named NAIA Men's Basketball Coach of the Year, and Charles Elzie, Samaje Morgan and Tyler Robinette were named to the All-Tournament Team.

Elzie also received the Chuck Taylor Most Valuable Player award, adding to his Cascade Collegiate Conference Defensive Player of the Year honor.

M 🏀 | @CoyoteAthletics fans!!! Re-live some of the magic of last night's national title run! The Chuck Taylor #NAIAMBB National Championship MVP Charles Elzie shares his postgame thoughts! #BattleForTheRedBanner pic.twitter.com/iOK90xQNAx — NAIA (@NAIA) March 19, 2023

