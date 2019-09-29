BILLINGS, Mont. — Make it ten wins in a row for the College of Idaho Coyotes.

Nick Calzaretta rushed for 138 yards as the C of I defeated Rocky Mountain College by a score of 42-0 at rainy Herb Klindt Field.

The Yotes are now 4-0 on the season overall and in the Frontier Conference. Saturday's win against the Rocky Mountain Bears extends the Yotes' win streak to ten games, dating back to the 2018 season.

Ninety-three of Calzaretta's rushing yards came in the form of a first-quarter touchdown run that spanned nearly the length of the field.

The Yotes rushed for 338 yards as a team, while the defense held the Bears to less than 150 yards of offense. Senior linebacker Forrest Rivers forced two fumbles.

C of I senior quarterback Darius-James Peterson completed 10 of his 24 pass attempts for 126 yards and a touchdown.

RELATED: No. 10 College of Idaho's senior quarterback rewrites the record books

Next up for the Yotes: a bye week, then another road trip to Montana -- they'll play Carroll College at 1 p.m. on October 12 in Helena.