North Texas fires football coach Seth Littrell after seven seasons

DENTON, Texas — The North Texas Mean Green are looking for change.

The Mean Green have fired head coach Seth Littrell after seven seasons, the school announced Sunday night.

Littrell went 44-44 with North Texas and recently led the team to the Conference USA championship, where they lost to UTSA 48-27 on Friday.

In his seven seasons, the Mean Green went to six bowl games, including this season. North Texas will be playing against Boise State in the Frisco Bowl on Dec. 17.

UNT President Neal Smatresk released a statement Sunday on the firing and said, in part:

"After a thorough assessment of our football program, we decided to make a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately," Smastresk said. "... We will begin a search immediately to find the best head coach for UNT football."

Smastresk added that defensive coordinator Phil Bennett will serve as interim head coach for the Frisco Bowl.

The Mean Green will also have a new head coach as they join the American Athletic Conference (AAC) in 2023.