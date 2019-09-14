CALDWELL, Idaho — The fifteenth ranked College of Idaho beat the No. 20 Southern Oregon Raiders 41-38 in Caldwell on Saturday afternoon, starting the season 3-0 for the first time since 1969 and extending their winning streak to nine straight games - the second-longest winning streak in school history.

The Yotes (3-0, 3-0 Frontier Conference) entered the game on a eight-game winning streak, dating back to last season after they started 0-5. But the Yotes had to overcome a first-half deficit and hold off the Raiders (0-2, 0-1 Frontier Conference) in the final minutes to win their ninth straight game.

The College of Idaho found themselves trailing early in the game 14-7 after senior quarterback Darius-James Peterson threw a pick-six to end the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Coyotes tied the Raiders 17-14 after a six-yard touchdown run by junior running back Nick Calzaretta.

The Yotes closed the Raider's lead to one point after a safety brought the score to 17-16 later in the second quarter.

The College of Idaho took its first lead of the game late in the third quarter when senior running back Justin Hellyer threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to sophomore tight end Connor Gagain.

The Yotes extended their lead to 14 after Peterson threw a 19-yard touchdown to sophomore wide receiver Hunter Juarez in the final minutes of the third quarter

The fourth quarter experienced an offensive explosion, with the Coyotes and Raiders combing for 39 points to end the game.

The Raiders nearly completed their own come-from-behind victory after scoring two touchdowns in the last 30 seconds. However, the Yotes held onto to the three-point win.

The Coyotes' defense held the Raiders to only 87 rushing yards but allowed 351 passing yards and forced one turnover. The offense, however, was balanced throught the game, totaling 207 rushing yards and 273 passing yards.

Calzaretta led the Yotes' ground attack, racking up 94 yards on 18 attempts and punched it into the endzone twice. The Yotes' receiving corp was led by Hunter, who had six receptions for 146 yards and one touchdown.

Peterson ended the game completing 63% of his passes, racking up 258 yards and one touchdown.

The Yotes have a bye-week next week but travel to Billings, MT on Saturday, Sept. 28 to take on Rocky Mountain (2-1, 1-1 Frontier Conference) at 1 p.m.

The College of Idaho faces off against Southern Oregon again on Saturday, Oct. 26 in Ashland, OR.

The first Coaches' Poll of the season is released on Monday, Sept. 16.

