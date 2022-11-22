College of Idaho, NNU meet in 211th Mayors' Cup

The 2022 United Heritage Mayors' Cup series tips off at 7:07 p.m. MT Tuesday. KTVB will broadcast the contest live on Channel 7.2, KTVB.COM, KTVB+ and YouTube.

BOISE, Idaho — The latest edition of the Gem State's storied men's college basketball rivalry tips off in Nampa Tuesday night, with Northwest Nazarene University hosting the College of Idaho.

Tuesday's contest at the Johnson Sports Center marks the first game of the 2022 United Heritage Mayors' Cup series and the 211th meeting between the two Canyon County programs.

After three years away, KTVB will broadcast both NNU Nighthawks-C of I Yotes matchups. Sports Director Jay Tust is on the call for Tuesday's 7:07 p.m. MT tipoff alongside analyst and Boise State great Brian King.

Due to COVID-related restrictions, KTVB last aired the annual series in 2019. The game was canceled during the 2020-2021 season before returning to action last year.

College of Idaho rolls into Nampa as the No. 4-ranked NAIA team, with a 3-1 record in 2022. NNU, an NCAA Division II program, carries a 2-1 record, as both squads inch closer to their respective conference schedules at the start of December.

The Yotes lead the series with a 122-82 record in countable games. NNU and C of I have faced off in six exhibition contests, with the Nighthawks going 5-1.

In November 2021, NNU went on the road to defeat C of I 80-70 in Caldwell in the first game of the Mayors' Cup series. The Nighthawks also won the series finale roughly three weeks later, taking down the Yotes 71-64 in Nampa to sweep last year's matchups.

Hailey native and Wood River High graduate Johnny Radford leads the Yotes in scoring this season, averaging 15.5 points per game.

Sophomore guard Drew Wyman contributes an average of 12.5 points per contest, to go along with 4.3 rebounds. Rocky Mountain alum Straton Rogers leads C of I with an impressive 10 rebounds per game.

For the Nighthawks, point guard Tru Allen highlights scoring with a 19.3 per-game average. The Lapwai native also leads NNU with three steals per contest.

Fifth-year senior Kobe Terashima – who won the 2017 5A state championship at Rocky Mountain – has stuffed the stat in 2022, averaging 11 points, 5.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

