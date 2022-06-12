Watch live: Yotes, Nighthawks meet in second game of 2022 Mayors' Cup series

KTVB will air the 212th meeting between the Yotes and Nighthawks at 7:07 p.m. MT Tuesday on Channel 7.2, KTVB.COM, KTVB+, YouTube and the mobile app.

BOISE, Idaho — For the 212th time in the storied cross-county men's basketball rivalry, the College of Idaho is set to battle Northwest Nazarene University (NNU) in the second game of the 2022 United Heritage Mayors' Cup Tuesday in Caldwell.

Back on Nov. 22 in Nampa, the Yotes pulled off a 70-67 victory over the Nighthawks in an overtime thriller at the Johnson Sports Center.

Hailey native and sophomore guard Johnny Radford led C of I with 18 points in the win. Nighthawks' point guard Tru Allen out of Lapwai also scored 18 points in game one of the series.

Once again, KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust will be on the call with analyst and Boise State basketball great Brian King for game two of the 2022 United Heritage Mayors' Cup series. KTVB sports anchor Brady Frederick will serve as sideline reporter for Tuesday's contest.

Tipoff is set for 7:07 p.m. MT Tuesday. Game two of the 2022 Mayors' Cup will air live on KTVB Channel 7.2, KTVB.COM, KTVB+ on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, KTVB's YouTube channel and the KTVB mobile app.

The Nighthawks out of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) enter Tuesday's exhibition matchup with a 3-5 overall record and a 1-1 mark in GNAC play. NNU is coming off a 62-54 win over Western Oregon University on Saturday, Dec. 3.

After dropping its season opener at Arizona Christian University, C of I has won seven-straight games. The Yotes are 2-0 in the Cascade Collegiate Conference, with recent wins over Southern Oregon (67-59) and Oregon Tech (77-69).

According to College of Idaho Athletics, the recorded history of the Mayors' Cup series began in 1993. The two Gem State rivals have faced off 211 times in men's hoops, with C of I holding a 122-82 advantage in countable games, and NNU owning a 5-2 lead in exhibition battles.

We are excited to have @ktvb on our campus to broadcast tonight’s @yoteshoops game against NNU. Will you be there? pic.twitter.com/603SqU8LB9 — College of Idaho Athletics (@CoyoteAthletics) December 6, 2022

