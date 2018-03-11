DILLON, MONTANA — After starting the season 0-5, the College of Idaho Yotes have extended their win streak to five games, a school record

The Yotes (5-5, 5-4) went on the road and beat the University of Montana Western Bulldogs 17-14.

Entering halftime, the Yotes and Bulldogs were gridlocked at 7-7.

But the Yotes kicked a field goal late in the third quarter, a kick that would ultimately seal the victory.

Yotes quarterback Darious-James Peterson threw for 213 yards and one touchdown.

Peterson is on pace for over 2,000 passing yards and could reach 30 total touchdowns on the season.

Junior wide receiver John Horn had two receptions for 68 yards. Six other Yotes also registered two or more receptions.

Sophomore defensive back David Ford led the Yotes with 70 yards on four carries and one touchdown.

Ford never ran the ball once on the season entering the game

Montana Western's Jon Jund threw for 317 yards and the Bulldogs' only two touchdowns.

Jund connected with wide receiver Walker Mckitrick for 141 yards and one touchdown.

Both defenses had two interceptions, one fumble recovery and a combined five sacks.

After Saturday's win, the Yotes could crack the NAIA coach's poll. The team received some votes in last week's poll.

The College of Idaho will end the regular season on the road at Montana State-Northern in Harve, Montana on Saturday, November 10 at noon.

The first round of the NAIA playoffs begins November 17.

