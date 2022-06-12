Yotes sweep Nighthawks in 2022 Mayors' Cup series with 60-47 win

The College of Idaho swept NNU for the Mayors' Cup for the first time since the 2014-2015 season Tuesday with a 60-47 win in Caldwell.

BOISE, Idaho — For the first time since the 2014-2015 season, the College of Idaho men's basketball team swept the Northwest Nazarene University (NNU) Nighthawks in the Mayors' Cup with a 60-47 win in Caldwell.

Back on Nov. 22 in Nampa, the Yotes pulled off a 70-67 victory over the Nighthawks in an overtime thriller at the Johnson Sports Center in the first game of the 2022 United Heritage Mayors' Cup.

Samaje Morgan, a true-freshman guard out of Oregon, led C of I with 17 points in the win. Fruitland native and sophomore guard Jake O'Neil also scored in double figures with 10 points against NNU.

The Nighthawks were led by redshirt-junior forward Gabriel Murphy's 13 points. Murphy also led NNU with nine rebounds in the exhibition loss.

Since the game does not count towards either teams' record, NNU maintains a 3-5 overall record with a 1-1 mark in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play. The Nighthawks host George Fox University Saturday, Dec. 10 in Nampa.

After dropping its season opener at Arizona Christian University, C of I has won seven-straight games. The Yotes are 2-0 in the Cascade Collegiate Conference, with recent wins over Southern Oregon (67-59) and Oregon Tech (77-69).

The Yotes are currently the No. 4-ranked squad in the NAIA. C of I visits Eastern Oregon University in La Grande Friday, Dec. 9.

According to College of Idaho Athletics, the recorded history of the Mayors' Cup series began in 1993. The two Gem State rivals have faced off 212 times in men's hoops, with C of I holding a 122-82 advantage in countable games, and NNU owning a 5-3 lead in exhibition battles.

Game two of the 2022 Mayors' Cup aired live on KTVB Channel 7.2, KTVB.COM, KTVB+ on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, KTVB's YouTube channel and the KTVB mobile app.

