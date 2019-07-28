COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Many local and national celebrities were at the sixth annual Showcase at Coeur d’Alene Resort Golf Course on July 26 and 27.

Local celebrities included Ray Whitney, who is the only Spokane Chiefs player to have his jersey retired. He also played in the NHL for 22 years.

Gonzaga basketball’s third all-time leading scorer Adam Morrison took part in the action too.

“The people have always been special to me obviously being from Spokane," Morrison said. "I try not to bleed their eyes out with how bad I swing the golf club, but it's fun. It's good times."

There were legends like NHL Hall of Fame center Wayne Gretzky and NFL Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk. Other well-known athletes like former MLB pitcher Roger Clemens were there too.

All of the celebrity golfers who were involved did so for a good cause. The event raised $13 million since 2014 for the Community Cancer Fund to fight cancer in the Inland Northwest.

"Obviously the cause we are doing this for is the most important thing. The Community Cancer Fund has done a great job," Ray Whitney said. "Five years and the amount of money they've raised is astonishing. So if we can help in some way, it's always great to be able to do that."

While the real winner was the support for cancer, former MLB All-Star pitcher Mark Mulder did win the tournament shooting six under par.