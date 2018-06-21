BOISE -- Following one of the most outstanding prep softball careers in the history of Idaho, former Eagle High School standout Bradie Fillmore is back home.

The news was announced a few weeks ago, but on Wednesday, KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust got the chance to catch up with Bradie, who has traded her blue and gold for blue and orange.

RELATED: From Bear to Bronco, Filmore headed home to Boise State

"Initially, I wanted to play for a big PAC-12 school and I wanted to be close-ish to my family," Filmore says. "I thought that would be the perfect place for me. But as I was there, I kind of realized I wanted to be back home and be closer to my family."

Filmore says it wasn't so much about the opportunity to get out Berkeley, as it was about the opportunity to come home and play at Boise State.

"We used to have season tickets to football games, I would go all the time with my dad. I've always been a Boise State fan."

"I always thought I wanted to be a Bronco, but now I actually get to be one."

The Broncos (40-13), captured their first Mountain West Conference Championship and capped their record-setting season with their first-ever trip to the NCAA national tournament.

"I got two years of postseason experience that hopefully I can bring here and make it to another one,"

© 2018 KTVB