Canyon Ridge makes ESPN's Honor Roll for inclusive school culture

Canyon Ridge High School will be honored by ESPN on April 21 as a top-five school nationwide for promoting an inclusive environment in 2022.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Each year, ESPN partners with the Special Olympics to recognize the nation's top-five schools with inclusive environments. On April 21, Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls will receive a banner from ESPN as a National Champion School.

Out of roughly 8,000 schools nationwide, Canyon Ridge was selected as one of five honorees for their work to promote advocacy and respect in 2022.

As required to earn the award, the Riverhawks met the Unified Champion School's 10 standards of inclusion and were nominated by Special Olympics Idaho. Canyon Ridge will proudly accept ESPN's top-five banner at the school during an event from 1:40 p.m. - 2:35 p.m. on April 21.

According to Canyon Ridge High School, it has around 50 unified sport and partner athletes consistently participating in sports programming. During the 2022-2023 school year, programming included unified soccer, basketball, pickleball, track, bowling, Esports, tennis and swimming.

At the College of Southern Idaho (CSI) in May 2022, volunteers and students with the Pickleball Association of Twin Falls, and unified programs at Canyon Ridge and Twin Falls high schools, put on a pickleball tournament. Athletes were led through pickleball drills and competition.

For the April 21 event, Canyon Ridge High School asks all visitors to park in front of the school and check in with the front office upon arrival. Attendees should also bring a photo ID.

The other four schools to be recognized for their inclusivity in 2022 by ESPN are listed below:

Annapolis High School (Maryland)

Rio Rancho Elementary School (New Mexico)

University of North Dakota

Spring Woods High School (Texas)

For more information on the event at Canyon Ridge High School, contact Eva Craner at cranerev@tfsd.org or 208-372-7508.

