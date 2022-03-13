Watch Live at 3 p.m.: BSU watch party for the NCAA tournament selection

The event is free for the public to attend from 3-5 p.m. MT on Sunday at ExtraMile Arena. The NCAA Tournament Selection Show airs at 4 p.m. MT.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State men's basketball team made history Saturday, taking down San Diego State 53-52 in Las Vegas to clinch the first Mountain West Tournament Championship in school history.

The win over the Aztecs (23-8, 13-4) marks Boise State's first men's basketball conference championship since it won the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) in 2008.

The Broncos' 2022 squad is just the sixth team in Mountain West history to win both the outright regular season title and the Mountain West Tournament Championship crown. Boise State came out victorious in each of its three contests with the Aztecs this season.

Saturday's win also gives Boise State an automatic qualifier bid to the NCAA Tournament, where the Broncos will be the highest seeded team out of the Mountain West. The NCAA Tournament Selection Show airs Sunday at 4 p.m. MT. When the Broncos learn their March Madness fate, they will be surrounded by Bronco Nation back home in Boise.

Boise State Athletics announced earlier this week that the Broncos will be hosting a watch party from 3-5 p.m. MT for Selection Sunday.

The event is at ExtraMile Arena and is free to the public to attend. There will be free parking in the West and East Stadium Lots. Boise State said attendees should use Entry 2 to enter the watch party.

Limited concessions will be available during Sunday's March Madness kick-off party and Bronco students will have priority seating available. In an effort to rally the student body, Boise State Athletics said prizes and food will be available for students who attend.

