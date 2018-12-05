BOISE - The Boise State Broncos softball team swept New Mexico in a doubleheader Saturday to complete a 3-0 sweep of the series, and clinch the program's first-ever Mountain West title.

Boise State actually clinched the conference title in the first game of the doubleheader, with a 10-1, five-inning win against the Lobos. The Broncos scored five runs in the first inning, which included a two-run home run by Makenzie Sullivan. Jessica McKay, Madison Anthony, and Morgan Lamb all hit home runs in that game. Freshman pitcher Gianna Mancha struck out ten batters on the way to her 13th win of the season, tying the freshman record set in 2009 by Aubray Zell.

After receiving the Mountain West trophy following the first game of the doubleheader, the Broncos' second victory on the day had a much different feel. Boise State was down 5-3 going into the bottom of the seventh inning, and won on a walk-off double from Anthony. With the 6-5 win, Boise State achieved the first 40-win season in program history.

The Broncos (40-14, 18-6) earn the Mountain West's automatic bid to the NCAA Regionals. The team's first tournament destination will be announced Sunday at 8 p.m. MT during the NCAA Selection Show on ESPN 2.

