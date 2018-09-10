BOISE — It was a historic weekend for the Boise State women's soccer team.

The Broncos (11-2-1, 5-0-1) are one of 20 teams in the nation with at least 11 wins this season. While that's impressive in itself, it's junior forward Raimee Sherle who is turning heads.

Just 63 seconds into the Broncos' road game against New Mexico on Friday night, Sherle scored her 42nd career goal for the Broncos, breaking the Mountain West scoring record set by Utah's Amy Kofoed (1999-2001).

"I could not get any of my individual awards without my teammates," Sherle said.

Sherle remains the leading goal scorer in the NCAA with 17 goals on the season. She has 92 career points, tying the Boise State program record.

The former Rocky Mountain star says she's happy to provide inspiration to younger players in the Treasure Valley.

"I always had girls that I looked up to that played at Boise state, Brooke Heidmann being one of them, and to be on of those to other younger girls is it means more than anything to me really."

Sherle and the first place Broncos are back on the road this weekend at Air Force and Colorado College.

