BOISE -- A program-record five track and field athletes will represent Boise State at this year's NCAA outdoor national championships at Hayward Field in Eugene next month.

Leading the pack is sophomore Allie Ostrander who will look to defend her national title in the steeplechase.

Ostrander will also compete in the 5,000 meters.

This marks the seventh consecutive year the Broncos will have an athlete competing in the event.

Junior Alexis Fuller will compete in the 1,500 meters, Claire O'Brien in the 10,000 meters and Sadi Henderson and Kristie Schoffield will compete in the 800 meters.

