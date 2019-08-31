ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the Broncos made substantial roster moves Saturday, they raised eyebrows by waiving quarterback Kevin Hogan.

“Tough day,’’ Hogan said in a phone interview with 9News. “Just unfortunate but I felt like I had a great camp. Felt like I caught a bunch of bad breaks in the preseason but I’m extremely optimistic that I’m not done playing.”

The veteran Hogan had been the Broncos’ No. 2 quarterback through the offseason and most of the preseason. He was passed up by second-round rookie Drew Lock for about 10 days, but regained the No. 2 spot when Lock suffered a significant thumb injury.

The Broncos also waived rookie QB Brett Rypien – a move that was expected – so the Broncos assuredly will pick up another veteran quarterback in the next day or so. Brian Hoyer, who reportedly has been released by New England, would make sense as he spent time with Broncos’ offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello in San Francisco for the first six games of the 2017 season. Scangarello was the 49ers’ quarterbacks coach that season.

Lock is currently the Broncos’ only backup quarterback to starter Joe Flacco – and Lock may be headed Sunday to short-term injured reserved, which would sideline him eight weeks into the regular season.

Other roster moves the Broncos made:

