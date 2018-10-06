EUGENE, Oregon - Allie Ostrander defended her 3,000-meter steeplechase title Saturday at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

The Boise State redshirt sophomore cruised to victory in a time of 9:39.28, to become just the second back-to-back women's steeplechase champion in NCAA history, after Jenny Barringer (Simpson), who won in 2008 and 2009 while running for Colorado.

"I think year one was a bit more of a surprise, but winning again means a lot to me," Ostrander said. "To be able to maintain my spot at the top is really special."

Ostrander took the lead early, and never gave it up. After the race, she said she felt a lot smoother than she did during Thursday's preliminary.

"I think my hurdling and water jumps were a lot better in the final," Ostrander said.

The Kenai, Alaska, native finished ahead of the second-place finisher by more than six seconds.

"It looked very under control and relaxed," said Corey Ihmels, Boise State head coach. "She wasn't pressured at any point and she just kind of clicked along, and the end result was the same (as last season). But this was definitely more impressive than what we saw last year."

Ostrander's steeplechase win gives Boise State its 13th national title, and Ostrander is the second back-to-back national champion in Boise State track and field history, joining Gabriel Wallin, who won the javelin in 2004 and 2005. Wallin was recently inducted into the Boise State Hall of Fame.

About 80 minutes after winning the steeplechase, Ostrander competed in the 5,000-meter final -- attempting the same double as she did in 2017. She placed eighth, giving her first-team All-America honors in the event.

With 11 points from Ostrander, Boise State finished tied for 25th in the women's team standings.

The Bronco runners will now begin offseason training for the 2018 cross country season.

Boise State NCAA National Champions

Bill Shaw - skiing (slalom) in 1974

Boise State football team - won Division 1-AA playoffs in 1980

Jake Jacoby - high jump in 1984

Eugene Green - triple jump in 1991

Kirk White - wrestling (165 pounds) in 1999

Gabe Wallin - javelin in 2004 and 2005

Ben Cherrington - wrestling (157 pounds) in 2006

Eleni Kafourou - long jump in 2009

Kurt Felix - decathlon in 2012

Emma Bates - 10,000-meter run in 2014

Allie Ostrander - 3,000-meter steeplechase in 2017 and 2018

