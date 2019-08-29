Mayor Lenny Curry has confirmed Thursday afternoon that the Florida State University an Boise State game will be moved to Tallahassee ahead of Hurricane Dorian's impact on the First Coast.

Multiple reports have said that those with tickets for the game who can no longer attend will be receiving full refunds.

However, the official spokesperson for Florida State University has not confirmed any of this information.

According to Curry, the game will now be played at 12 p.m. on Saturday. The decision was made in order to protect the safety of the citizens and also accommodate a possible evacuation order and the availability of a free flow of traffic.

WTLV's sister station in Tallahassee is monitoring game updates and we'll continue to update you regarding the status of the matchup.