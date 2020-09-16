Boise State Athletics implementing furlough, pay reductions

Staff members who make more than $40,00 per year will be affected by the department's cost-saving measures.

BOISE, Idaho — With no fall football season on the horizon, Boise State Athletics announced Wednesday that it is implementing furlough and pay reductions for all staff that make more than $40,000 annually.

Officials say these measures will save the department about $1.8 million.

Head coaches, executives and employees making more than $100,000 will face salary decreases ranging from 8-15 percent annually.

Furloughs for the rest of affected staff will range from four weeks to 12 weeks. Some furloughed members will be temporarily reassigned on campus.

“As we’ve seen throughout the country, these are decisions that most, if not all, athletic departments are facing as a result of this pandemic,” Director of Athletics Curt Apsey said. “Our staff is what makes Boise State so incredibly special and I feel for everyone who has to make these sacrifices. But in order to sustain a championship-caliber program going forward, these reductions are necessary.”

On Tuesday, Boise State President Dr. Marlene Tromp, outlined a series of financial challenges facing Boise State due to the COVID pandemic. She said that cost-saving measures across the university are necessary and forthcoming.

“I’m grateful for the resiliency and thoughtfulness of our staff in this difficult time,” Dr. Tromp said. “We have one of the premier athletic programs in the country, and we will focus on rebounding in a way that brings the Broncos charging back.”