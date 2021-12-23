Boise State guard, Mt. Spokane alum Tyson Degenhart hits major shot against WSU

The Boise State Broncos beat Washington State University 58-52.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Mt. Spokane alum and Boise State basketball player Tyson Degenhart had a great performance in front of friends and family on Wednesday.

Degenhart also had arguably the biggest shot of his career so far Wednesday night. With just over two minutes left in the game, he made a three to put the Broncos up by four points.

"It's something I'm never going to forget for the rest of my life," Degenhart said.

Mt. Spokane alum Tyson Degenhart has exploded onto the college basketball scene this year as a freshman. However, up until three weeks ago he had sparingly played meaningful minutes for Boise State.

“The first time he got introduced for starting lineups, our announcer didn’t know how to say his name because he’d played so little,” said Boise State head coach Leon Rice with a laugh.