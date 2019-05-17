GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Boise State softball team continues to make history.

After earning a bid to the NCAA tournament for the second straight season, the Broncos dominated their opening round game, beating Stanford 9-1 in Gainsville, Florida.

Stanford, one of the only teams to have beaten powerhouse and PAC-12 foe UCLA this season, shut out the Broncos through three innings.

But a home run by Rebecca Cervantes in the top of the fourth inning and defensive miscues by the Cardinal set off a scoring frenzy for the Broncos, who would increase their lead to 5-0 halfway through the game.

It would be deja vu in the seventh inning for the Cardinal and the Broncos.

An error by Standford's second baseman on a Bradie Filmore pop fly allowed Cervantes to advance into scoring position.

Morgan Lamb, Ashlyn Adams, and Karlee Johnson all made it on base, with Cervantes, Filmore, Lamb and Adams scoring before ending the inning.

Stanford would add one run in the bottom of the seventh, but it wouldn't be enough.

The Broncos will face the winner of Florida vs. Boston on Saturday afternoon.