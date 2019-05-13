The Broncos (34-14) received their second straight at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, on Sunday evening, where they will open up in Gainesville, Florida, against the Stanford Cardinal on May 17.

"This is an unbelievable accomplishment for the program," first-year head coach Maggie Livreri said. "I am so happy that this amazing group of young women get the chance to go and compete at the national level. They have worked really hard for the opportunity, and we're excited to go compete."

Boise State started off the season with their best non-conference performance in school history. By the time Mountain West play rolled around, the Broncos were 18-2 overall and riding a 17-game winning streak. They even climbed as high at No. 19 in the first RPI of the season.

Conference play was a bit more challenge though. Following a loss at Fresno State on Saturday, the Broncos dropped to 12-12 in the Mountain West.

Still, their resume was good enough to warrant one of the last four available bids into the NCAA Tournament.

“It’s a serious blessing and I’m super pumped. Getting the chance to play and compete against some of the best will bring out the best in this team,” said senior infielder Rebekah Cervantes. “We are excited and we will prove that we belong in this conversation from now on. I love challenges and this is the challenge I have been waiting for, and I am ready to rise to this challenge.”

The Boise State softball program made their NCAA Tournament debut last year in Seattle. They lost Game 1 to host-Washington, 8-0, before falling in an elimination game against Minnesota, 7-2.

This will be the third-ever meeting between the Broncos and Cardinal. Depending on the outcome of the other game in the Gainesville Regional, Boise State will play either Florida or Boston University in the second round. The Broncos and Gators have met once before. Florida pulled out a 3-0 victory back on Feb. 25, 2012.