Boise State pulls away in final 2 minutes, beats WSU 58-52

The Broncos broke a 42-42 tie and pulled away late.
Credit: AP
Boise State's Tyson Degenhart, left, celebrates with Abu Kigab after the team's win over Washington State in an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Spokane, Wash. (Jesse Tinsley/The Spokesman-Review via AP)

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Abu Kigab scored 19 points and Boise State pulled away in the final two minutes to beat Washington State 58-52 for its sixth straight win. 

The game was tied at 42 before Tyson Degenhart made two free throws and a 3-pointer to help give Boise State a 49-45 lead with 2:03 remaining.

Washington State pulled to 49-47 but the Broncos shot 9 of 10 from the line to end it. 

Marcus Shaver Jr. added 15 points for the Broncos (9-4). Tyrell Roberts scored 16 points to lead Washington State (8-5). Andrej Jakimovski had 11 points and matched a career best with 12 rebounds.

