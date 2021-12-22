Boise State pulls away in final 2 minutes, beats WSU 58-52

The Broncos broke a 42-42 tie and pulled away late.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Abu Kigab scored 19 points and Boise State pulled away in the final two minutes to beat Washington State 58-52 for its sixth straight win.

The game was tied at 42 before Tyson Degenhart made two free throws and a 3-pointer to help give Boise State a 49-45 lead with 2:03 remaining.

Washington State pulled to 49-47 but the Broncos shot 9 of 10 from the line to end it.